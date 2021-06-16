Crunchyroll, Adult Swim's Fena: Pirate Princess Original Anime Reveals Trailer, Art, Cast, Staff, Summer Launch

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim revealed on Wednesday the main cast, staff, trailer, art, and summer launch for the new " Crunchyroll Originals" anime Fena: Pirate Princess . The Crunchyroll and Adult Swim co-production will air with an English dub on Adult Swim 's Toonami block, and it will stream simultaneously in Japanese with English subtitles on Crunchyroll this summer.

The Japanese cast includes:

as Fena Houtman, a positive, cheerful orphan despite her traumatic past. Known for her pale skin and glowing silver hair.

Ryōta Suzuki as Yukimaru, the introverted, katana-wielding bodyguard of the Houtman family. He is extremely protective of Fena.



Takahiro Sakurai as Shitan, the handsome, elite warrior who can kill with his bow and arrow—or his looks. Though on the surface he seems aloof, he greatly values his friends.



Aoi Yūki as Karin, who was raised by a family of blacksmiths. Karin geeks out over technology like her rifle, which she uses to great effect in battle.



Gen Sato as Enju, Kaede's elder twin. They both use a spear and wakizashi in battle, they're both friendly and mischievous, but Enju feels he's more dependable than his younger brother.



Ryota Ohsaka as Kaede, Enju's younger twin. Kaede feels he's more manly than his elder brother.



Jun Oosuka as Tsubaki, the oldest and most mature member of the group, he manages everyone's wild energy. He's also the cook, but when he fights, he uses a short ninja sword.



Shintarō Tanaka as Makaba, a mountain of a boy prefers fighting in close quarters with brass knuckles. When he's not fighting, he's kind-hearted and mild-mannered.



Manabu Muraji as Salman, an older knight who was once called “Salman the Onslaught” for being so deadly with a spear. He's known Fena since she was a girl as he served the Houtman family for some time.

