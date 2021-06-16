King & Prince Perform Live-Action Kaguya-sama: Love is War Sequel Film's Theme Song

This year's 29th issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine confirmed on Thursday that idol group King & Prince are performing the theme song "Koi Furu Tsukiyo ni Kimi Sо̄fu" (Thinking of You on a Moonlit Night When Love Falls) for the live-action sequel film Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai - Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen Final .

King & Prince member Shō Hirano plays Miyuki Shirogane in the series' live-action films.

The sequel to the first live-action film of Aka Akasaka 's Kaguya-sama: Love is War ( Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai - Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen ) manga will open on August 20.

The film will portray the events of the original manga's "Sports Festival and Cultural Festival" arc, focused on Yu Ishigami and Tsubame Koyasu. The arc was also portrayed in the second season of the anime.

Shō Hirano (left in image below) and Kanna Hashimoto (right) are reprising their roles as Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya, respecitvely. Hayato Sano (Yū Ishigami) and Nana Asakawa (Chika Fujiwara) are also returning. Hinatazaka46 idol group member Yūka Kageyama plays "alternate heroine" Miko Iino, an inflexible and extremely serious minded student council treasurer who has long admired the council.

Mayu Hotta returns from the previous film as Ai Hayasaka, Kaguya's attendant. Jiro Sato also returns in his two roles as doctor Shōzō Tanuma, and the narrator. Voice actress Haruka Fukuhara will play the character Tsubame Koyasu in the film. She also voiced the character in the Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 anime. The site also revealed Shunya Itabashi as third-year student and cheer club captain Kazeno, and Fumiya Takahashi as Kō Ogino, Ishigami's middle school schoolmate.

Hayato Kawai (live-action My Love Story!! , Nisekoi ) is returning to direct the film, alongside returning scriptwriter Yūichi Tokunaga (live-action Tonde Saitama , Princess Jellyfish series).

Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

All's fair when love is war!

Two geniuses. Two brains. Two hearts. One battle. Who will confess their love first…?!

Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane are two geniuses who stand atop their prestigious academy's student council, making them the elite among elite. But it's lonely at the top and each has fallen for the other. There's just one huge problem standing in the way of lovey-dovey bliss—they're both too prideful to be the first to confess their romantic feelings and thus become the “loser” in the competition of love! And so begins their daily schemes to force the other to confess first!

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . The company also released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in February 2020.

Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai - Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen , the second season of the television anime, premiered in April 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation also dubbed both seasons of the anime.

The anime will get a third season as well as an original video anime ( OVA ) project. The OVA shipped on May 19.