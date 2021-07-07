Sōsō Sakakibara, Yukiaki Kurando's 'Jaa, Kimi no Kawari ni Korosō ka?' Manga Gets Prequel

Prequel manga about Amelie launches on August 3

The August issue of Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Young Champion magazine revealed on Tuesday that Sōsō Sakakibara and Yukiaki Kurando will launch a spinoff prequel manga for their Jaa, Kimi no Kawari ni Korosō ka? (Well, Should I Commit Murder In Your Stead?) manga in the magazine's next issue on August 3. The manga will focus on Amelie's past.

Sakakibara and Kurando launched the suspense manga in Bessatsu Young Champion in November 2018, and Akita Shoten published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on May 20. Sakakibara draws the art, while Kurando pens the story. The manga centers on Yūma Fujikura, a constantly bullied first year high school student. When a classmate named Ryō Ameri, nicknamed "Amelie," helps him out one day, Yūma tells him not to get any more involved, or else the bullies will target Amelie too. In response to this, Amelie only tells Yūma that he would commit murder for him if Yūma wanted.

Sakakibara drew the Can You Just Die, My Darling? ( Konya wa Tsuki ga Kirei desu ga, Toriaezu Shine -last- ) manga with Majuro Kaname , which ended in January. Kodansha Comics publishes the manga digitally in English.

Kodansha Comics also publishes Kurando and Yūsuke Nomura 's Dolly Kill Kill manga. The manga has 11 volumes. Kodansha Comics published the 11th volume in English on February 16.