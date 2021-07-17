My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission Adds 6 New Cast Members for Original Characters

The official website for My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission , the third anime film in the My Hero Academia franchise, revealed more cast members for original characters on Saturday. Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi designed the characters.

The new characters and cast includes (from left to right in above image, character name romanizations not confirmed):

Belos, Sir Pentas, Shidero, and Leviathan are members of a mysterious organization called Humarize no Villain, whose aim is to exterminate all who hold Quirks. Claire Voyance is a Pro Hero in Oseon, and Allen Kay is a researcher of the Humarize no Villain organization.

The site had previously revealed Megumi Hayashibara will join the film's cast as Pino (seen left in image below), the trusted partner of Rody (right, Ryō Yoshizawa ).

In the film's story, a mysterious organization dedicated to the destruction of people with Quirks has issued a threat and set bombs all over the world. Pro Heroes and those in Hero Internships scramble to find the bombs. Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki encounter Rody (voiced by Ryō Yoshizawa ), a boy living in a mobile home in their designated area of Oseon, and end up working with him.

The film will open in Japan on August 6. Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi will again serve as chief supervisor and original character designer. Theatergoers will receive a "Vol. World Heroes" bonus manga volume. The manga volume is limited to one million copies.

Kenji Nagasaki is returning from the television series and two previous films in the franchise to direct the new film at BONES . Other returning staff members include scriptwriter Yousuke Kuroda , character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi , and composer Yuki Hayashi . Asian Kung-Fu Generation is performing the film's theme song "Empathy."

Kazuya Nakai will play Flect Turn (Character romanization not confirmed), the leader of an organization that threatens the world. Horikoshi designed the new character.

The My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film opened in Japan in July 2018. The second film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising ( Boku no Hero Academia the Movie -Heroes: Rising- ), opened in Japan in December 2019. Funimation screened the film in the United States and Canada, where it ranked at #1 in the United States box office when it opened in February 2020.