Variety: Pokémon Live-Action Series is in Early Development at Netflix

Lucifer's Joe Henderson to write, executive produce series

Entertainment news source Variety reported on Monday that the Pokémon franchise is getting a live-action series that is in early development at Netflix . According to Variety's sources, it will be a live-action series with Joe Henderson (executive producer and co-showrunner of Netflix 's Lucifer series) as writer and executive producer.

Rob Letterman 's live-action Pokémon Detective Pikachu film (pictured right) opened in May 2019. The film stars Justice Smith as main character Tim Goodman and Ryan Reynolds as Detective Pikachu. Letterman directed the film, with a script by Nicole Perlman and Letterman. A sequel has reportedly already been greenlit.

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series, the 24th season of the Pokémon franchise 's anime, will premiere exclusively on Netflix on September 10. The first 12 episodes will debut on that day, and subsequent quarterly releases will follow.

The previous season, Pokémon Journeys: The Series , premiered on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in Japan in November 2019, two days after the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games shipped worldwide. The first 12 episodes of the anime debuted in the United States on Netflix in June 2020, and the service adds new episodes quarterly. The anime also premiered on the Canadian television channel Teletoon in May 2020.

Source: Variety (Joe Otterson)