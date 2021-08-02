The Transformers: The Movie Gets Screenings in U.S. Theaters on September 26, 28

Film will screen on September 26 at 12:00 p.m. local time, on September 28 at 7:00 p.m. local time

Fathom Events and Hasbro announced on Saturday that they will re-release The Transformers: The Movie for screenings in United States' theaters for the film's 35th anniversary. The film will screen on September 26 at 12:00 p.m. local time and on September 28 at 7:00 p.m. local time.

Those interested can purchase tickets later this month on Fathom Events ' website or at participating theaters.

Fathom Events describes the film:

For millennia, the heroic Autobots, led by Optimus Prime ( Peter Cullen ), have been at war with the evil Decepticons, led by Megatron ( Frank Welker ). As the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons rages on Earth, an even greater threat looms. Unicron ( Orson Welles , Citizen Kane), a colossal converting planet who consumes everything in his path, is heading for Cybertron to devour the Transformers homeworld and wipe the Autobots and Decepticons from existence. The only hope is the Autobot Matrix of Leadership. With new enemies hunting them down and dangers lurking in every corner of the galaxy, the Autobots take on a perilous mission to save their planet that will alter their destiny forever.

Shout! Factory will release a 35th anniversary steelbook limited edition for the film on August 3. The release will feature the film on 4K UHD for the first time, with a brand-new 4K transfer of the original 35mm film.

Toei Animation animated the 1986 film as a sequel to the first animated television seasons of The Transformers . The animated series is based on Hasbro 's toy line, which itself imported toys from Takara's Diaclone and Microman toy lines, among others.

