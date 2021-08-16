Seitokai Yakuindomo Manga Ends With Volume 22 Next January

School comedy manga launched in 2007, inspired 2 TV anime, multiple OVAs, 2 anime films

The 21st compiled book volume of Tozen Ujiie 's Seitokai Yakuindomo manga revealed on Tuesday that the manga will end with its 22nd volume, which will ship in January 2022.

Seitokai Yakuindomo centers around Ōsai Academy, a former all-girls private high school that was integrated to include boys. The student body is split between 524 girls and 28 boys. Takatoshi Tsuda is pushed into becoming the vice president of the student council, where he is the lone male member surrounded by girls.

Ujiie launched the manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Special in 2007, before switching it to Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2008.

The slice-of-life comedy story already inspired two television anime seasons, original video anime projects, and several previous anime DVDs bundled with the manga.

The project inspired an anime film that opened in Japan in July 2017. The film topped the Japanese mini-theater rankings for two consecutive weekends. HIDIVE began streaming the film in March 2020. A second anime film opened in Japan on January 1. Sentai Filmworks licensed the second film, and HIDIVE began streaming the film on April 23.

The 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 17th, 18th, and 19th manga volumes all bundled original anime DVDs (OADs) when they shipped in September 2015, April 2016, December 2016, September 2017, April 2019, August 2019, and September 2020, respectively. (The 16th manga volume bundled a DVD of the first anime film.)

Source: Comic Natalie