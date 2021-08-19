My Hero One's Justice 2 Game Adds Shinso Hitoshi as 6th DLC Character

Bandai Namco Entertainment UK revealed on Thursday that it has released Shinso Hitoshi as the sixth DLC character of the My Hero One's Justice 2 video game. Shinso is the first character of the game's second season pass. Three collaboration costumes from the My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission anime film for Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki also launched and are available for free for a limited time. The company streamed a character trailer:

Bandai Namco also launched a demo for all platforms for which the game is available.

The game launched for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in March 2020. The first DLC character Hawks joined the game in June 2020. The game also added an English dub in June 2020. The character Mei Hatsume joined the game in August, as well as the playable character Nomu. Itsuka Kendo, the third DLC character, launched last November. Tetsutetsu Tetsutetsu, the fourth DLC character, joined the game in February. Gentle Criminal and La Brava, the fifth DLC characters, launched in May.

Those who pre-ordered the game received Nomu as a playable character, plus Izuku Midoriya Full Cowling 100% and Kai Chisaki Ver. 2 as early unlocks. The game's collector's edition includes a 20cm LED figurine of Deku, steelbook, collector's box, shikishi board, and keychain game badges of Deku and Overhaul.

Playable characters include: Izuku Midoriya, Kai Chisaki (Overhaul), All Might, Mirio Togata, Tomura Shigaraki, Mina Ashido, Minoru Mineta, Nejire Hado, Tamaki Amajiki, Sir Nighteye, Katsuki Bakugō, Shōto Todoroki, Ochaco Uraraka, Tsuyu Asui, Eijirō Kirishima, Inasa Yoarashi, Enji Todoroki (Endeavor), Dabi, Tenya Iida, Denki Kaminari, Fumikage Tokoyami, Kyōka Jirō, Momo Yaoyorozu, Himiko Toga, Stain, Gran Torino, Muscular, All for One, Shota Aizawa (Eraserhead), Twice, Mr. Compress, Fat Gum, Kendō Rappa, Gang Orca, Camie Utsushimi, and Seiji Shishikura.

The game features new stages and stories from the anime, as well as new mission mode and a "Side Kick Plus Ultra!" mechanic, which allows sidekick characters to use Plus Ultra attacks during battle.

The first game shipped for Switch and PS4 in Japan in August 2018, and then launched for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC in Europe and the Americas in October 2018.

Sources: Bandai Namco Entertainment UK's Twitter account and YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.