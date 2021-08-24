She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Anime's Teaser Reveals January 2022 Premiere

Funimation began streaming a new English-subtitled teaser trailer on Tuesday for the television anime of Hirotsugu Ryusen 's She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man ( Kenja no Deshi o Nanoru Kenja ) light novel series, which it is co-producing. The teaser reveals the anime's January 2022 premiere date (the anime was previously slated to premiere this year).

Funimation will "exclusively" stream the series.

Nichika Omori will star in the show as the disciple Mira. Keitaro Motonaga ( Jormungand both seasons, Date A Live first three seasons) is directing the anime at Studio A-Cat . Takamitsu Kouno ( Utawarerumono: The False Faces , Absolute Duo ) is overseeing the series scripts, Kumi Horii ( LBX Girls , Infinite Stratos 2 ) is designing the characters, Go Sakabe ( Date A Live franchise , Digimon Adventure tri. film series) is composing the music, and Yasunori Ebina is the sound director.

Ayumu Murase voices the character Solomon. Funimation describes the character as "the king of Arkite Kingdom, and another player character, just like [Danblf], whom he trust a ton. When in front of his subjects, Solomon acts as a dignified leader, but he's actually a pretty friendly person, cares about his kingdom and is generally spending his time handling geopolitical conflicts and dealing with monsters."

Minami Hinata voices Luminaria. Funimation describes the character as "one of the Nine Wise Men of Arkite, and is also a player character who is old friends with [Danblf] and Solomon. She's a super powerful sorcerer who's scored the nickname 'Luminaria the Calamity,' though she's pretty casual and touchy-feely when around Mira."

Seven Seas licensed both the light novel and the manga, and it describes the story:

Sakamori Kagami was one of the top players in the VRMMO Ark Earth Online as Danblf, a veteran summoner with the gravitas to match his elite status. When he falls asleep playing one day, he's transported to a world where the game is reality—but instead of his all-powerful avatar, he's stuck in the body of a cute young girl! He can't let anyone know that this little cutie is really Danblf, so he takes the name “Mira” and claims to be Danblf's disciple. If this gets out, he'll never live it down!

Ryusen began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in April 2012, where it is still ongoing. Micro Magazine is publishing the story in print with illustrations by Fuzichoco ( The 8th son? Are you kidding me? , R.O.D Rehabilitation art), beginning with the first print volume in June 2014.

Dicca Suemitsu launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Micro Magazine 's Comic Ride manga website in July 2016.

Seven Seas published the first novel volume in print on August 12, and the first manga volume in print on July 20.