Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Anime's 2nd Part Previewed in Video

2nd part of series premieres on October 3

The official website for the television anime of Rifujin na Magonote 's Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation light novel series began streaming a promotional video on Tuesday for the show's sequel (its second cours or second quarter of a year).

The second cours will premiere on October 3 and will air in Japan on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , and BS11 .

Funimation will stream the second part of the anime this fall. The show's staff had delayed the anime from July to October due to "various circumstances."

The first anime premiered on the Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , and BS11 channels on January 10. Funimation streamed the series in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Mexico, and Brazil. The company describes the anime:

The story follows a 34-year-old man who is killed after trying to save someone from getting hit by a car. He soon finds himself reincarnated in a magical world as Rudeus Greyrat, except that he gets his whole life reset, starting as a baby. With all of his knowledge from his previous life, and a new heaping helping of magical ability, Rudeus quickly becomes a formidable warrior ready for adventure. Oh, and he's still a total pervert.

Manabu Okamoto ( Gamers! ) is directing the series at Studio Bind . EGG FIRM is also credited for production. Kazutaka Sugiyama (animation director for DARLING in the FRANXX ) is designing the characters. Yuiko Ōhara produced, wrote, scored, and sang both the opening theme song and the ending theme song for the first half of the series.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed both the light novel series and Yuka Fujikawa 's manga adaptation. The company has also licensed Shōko Iwami 's Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious ( Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Datte Honki desu ) spinoff manga.

