Luminous Witches Voice Actress Miu Kotosaka Retires From Voice Acting Due to Health

Voice actress was slated to play Sylvie Cariello in 2022 anime

Production A, the voice actor agency that represents voice actress idol unit Luminous Witches , announced on Tuesday that member Miu Kotosaka (pictured right in image below) will retire from voice acting due to health issues and necessary medical treatment. The announcement stated Kotosaka came to this decision after consulting with doctors, and so she can dedicate herself to her recovery.

The voice actress was slated to play the role of Sylvie Cariello in the upcoming Renmei Kūgun Kōkū Mahō Ongakutai Luminous Witches (Allied Air Force Magical Idols Luminous Witches) television anime. The official website for the anime stated it will announce the new cast member at a later date.h7wjkweu4e76

Production A had announced last month that member Kyō Tachibana was taking a hiatus from work due to health reasons. Tachibana portrays the role of Joanna Elizabeth Stafford in the anime.

In March, Kadokawa announced it had cast Kana Furunaka as the character Maria Magadalene Dietrich in the show. The anime had previously cast Momo Hanae in that role.

The Luminious Witches anime's story is a spinoff of the Strike Witches franchise, and centers on a unique squadron of "witches who don't fight." Instead, the squadron sing and perform music to protect the smiles of those who have been driven out of their hometowns by the Neuroi.

Humikane Shimada drew the character designs for the new Witches. Shimada and Projekt World Witches are credited with the original work. Shouji Saeki (episode director and scriptwriter for Strike Witches and Strike Witches 2 ) is directing the anime and handling the series composition. Shinya Murakami is credited for the "Witches series literature." Kadokawa is producing the music. SHAFT is animating the series.

The anime's production committee announced last month that they have delayed the anime's premiere date to 2022 due to "various circumstances." The anime was previously slated to premiere this year.

The Luminous Witches idol group has released three singles: "Flying Skyhigh" in August 2020, "Aozora Dive" in December 2020, and "Sora ni Chikau kara" in June 2021.



Sources: Production A's website, Luminous Witches anime's website via Crunchyroll

[(107) 23-218-4 # 1 0]