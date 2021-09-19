Akeji Fujimura's Tokoshie x Bullet Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Manga based on multimedia project launched in October 2020

This year's 43rd issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine revealed on Saturday that Akeji Fujimura 's Tokoshie × Bullet Shinminato Kōbōsen ( Tokoshie × Bullet: The Battle at Shin Minato ) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on September 27.

The manga is part of the Tokoshie × Bullet multimedia project based on creator group Morion Airline's original work. The project is a collaboration between Kodansha , Bandai Namco Arts , and 8million . Fujimura launched the manga in October 2020, and the manga's third compiled volume will ship on October 6.

In the project's story, unidentified giant weapons destroy the world's metropolises in 2029. The masterminds behind the destruction are known as Tokoshie. The Tokoshie call themselves weapons as they take over the streets with their overwhelming powers. Then, they vanish, and a decade passes.

A certain military enterprise develops a battle drone that can fight the Tokoshie. A certain wealthy person goes underground to seek the Tokoshie's secret to living forever. A certain girl embarks on the path to battle with the Tokoshie, her parents' enemy. This is the chronicle of the long fight between humanity and humanity's foe Tokoshie.

Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Fujimura published their As the Gods Will ( Kami-sama no Iu Toori ) manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine from 2011 to 2012. They then launched a sequel series titled As the Gods Will: The Second Series ( Kami-sama no Iu Toori Ni ) in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2013. The manga ended in December 2016. Crunchyroll simultaneously published chapters online along with the Japanese release, and Kodansha Comics released all 21 compiled volumes digitally.

Kami-sama no Iu Toori inspired a live-action film directed by Takashi Miike in 2014.

Kaneshiro and Fujimura launched their new manga Gnoshros in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in July 2017. Fujimura and Takeshi Nozawa then launched a new manga titled Aishitemasu, Kyōko-san (I Love You, Kyōko-san) in Young Magazine the Third in May 2019. The manga went on hiatus in January and switched to a digital serialization on the Yanmaga Web and Comic Days websites when it returned on August 18.