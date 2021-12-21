News
2nd Sumikko Gurashi Film Falls to #8 as Kamen Rider: Beyond Generations Opens at #4
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Eiga Sumikko Gurashi: Aoi Tsukiyo no Mahō no Ko (The Magical Child of the Blue Moonlit Night), the second film in San-X's Sumikko Gurashi franchise, dropped from #5 to #8 in its seventh weekend. The film earned 35,798,320 yen (about US$314,800) from Friday to Sunday), and has earned a cumulative total of 1,075,601,020 yen (about US$9.45 million)
The film opened in Japan on November 5, and sold about 200,000 tickets to earn about 250 million yen (about US$2.22 million) in its first three days.
Takahiro Ōmori (Durarara!!, Natsume's Book of Friends, Princess Jellyfish) directed the film. Reiko Yoshida (Violet Evergarden, Lu over the wall, K-ON!) penned the script, and Kaori Hino (Modest Heroes, Napping Princess) returned from the first film as the art director. Fanworks returned to animate the film, and ASMIK Ace is distributing.
In the film's story, the main characters go on a camping trip one day in the fall, and that night they recall a legend: that once every five years, on the night of a large and blue full moon, magical creatures will visit the town. The characters look up, only to see a large and blue moon overhead.
Sumikko Gurashi debuted in 2012 as slightly negative characters who like to stay in the corner of a room. The characters include "Shirokuma," a polar bear who is sensitive to cold; "Penguin?" (with a question mark in its name), a penguin who is unsure if it is actually a penguin; "Tonkatsu," a piece of pork cutlet that was left uneaten; "Neko," a shy cat; and "Tokage," who hides his nature as one of the last dinosaurs.
The live-action film Kamen Rider: Beyond Generations opened at #4 in 343 theaters and earned 164,494,320 yen (about US$1.44 million) in its first three days.
The Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night anime film dropped off the top 10 in its eighth weekend.
The live action film adaptation of Fumi Yoshinaga's What Did You Eat Yesterday? (Kinō Nani Tabeta?) manga dropped off the top 10 in its seventh weekend.
