2nd Sumikko Gurashi Film Falls to #8 as Kamen Rider: Beyond Generations Opens at #4

Eiga Sumikko Gurashi: Aoi Tsukiyo no Mahō no Ko (The Magical Child of the Blue Moonlit Night), the second film in San-X 's Sumikko Gurashi franchise , dropped from #5 to #8 in its seventh weekend. The film earned 35,798,320 yen (about US$314,800) from Friday to Sunday), and has earned a cumulative total of 1,075,601,020 yen (about US$9.45 million)

The film opened in Japan on November 5, and sold about 200,000 tickets to earn about 250 million yen (about US$2.22 million) in its first three days.

Takahiro Ōmori ( Durarara!! , Natsume's Book of Friends , Princess Jellyfish ) directed the film. Reiko Yoshida ( Violet Evergarden , Lu over the wall , K-ON! ) penned the script, and Kaori Hino ( Modest Heroes , Napping Princess ) returned from the first film as the art director. Fanworks returned to animate the film, and ASMIK Ace is distributing.

In the film's story, the main characters go on a camping trip one day in the fall, and that night they recall a legend: that once every five years, on the night of a large and blue full moon, magical creatures will visit the town. The characters look up, only to see a large and blue moon overhead.

Sumikko Gurashi debuted in 2012 as slightly negative characters who like to stay in the corner of a room. The characters include "Shirokuma," a polar bear who is sensitive to cold; "Penguin?" (with a question mark in its name), a penguin who is unsure if it is actually a penguin; "Tonkatsu," a piece of pork cutlet that was left uneaten; "Neko," a shy cat; and "Tokage," who hides his nature as one of the last dinosaurs.



The live-action film Kamen Rider: Beyond Generations opened at #4 in 343 theaters and earned 164,494,320 yen (about US$1.44 million) in its first three days.

The Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night anime film dropped off the top 10 in its eighth weekend.

The live action film adaptation of Fumi Yoshinaga 's What Did You Eat Yesterday? ( Kinō Nani Tabeta? ) manga dropped off the top 10 in its seventh weekend.

