Haruki Niwa's DEEMO: Prelude Manga Ends in January

Manga launched in March 2021, upcoming anime film debuts on February 25

The February issue of Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine revealed on December 27 that Haruki Niwa's DEEMO: Prelude manga will end in the March issue on January 28.

The manga launched Monthly Comic Zero-Sum in March 2021. Jun'ichi Fujisaku is credited with the scenario, and Rayark is credited with the original draft and original work. The manga's first compiled volume shipped on September 25.

DEEMO Memorial Keys ( Deemo: Sakura no Oto - Anata no Kanadeta Oto ga, Ima mo Hibiku ), the anime film based on Rayark Games' Deemo game, will debut in Japan on February 25.

The original 2013 rhythm game, Deemo , debuted as an iOS and Android smartphone game. Rayark Games later released the game on the PlayStation Vita in Japan in 2015 with the title Deemo: Last Recital . PM Studios and Rising Star Games released the game on PS Vita in North America and Europe, respectively, in May 2017. The game received a release on the Nintendo Switch worldwide in September 2017. Deemo -Reborn- , a new version of the game compatible with virtual reality devices, debuted in November 2019. Deemo -Reborn- then received a global release on Steam in September 2020, and released for the Switch, as well as iOS and Android devices, in December 2020.

Rayark Games describes the original game:

A girl who fell from the skies and lost her past

Deemo who plays the piano all alone in the world of the treehouse

an accidental encounter between the two.

The music flows as the fingers hit the piano keys.

The start of a fairytale journey has begun...

'Before turning to leave, don't forget to say one last goodbye.'

Rayark Games is developing the rhythm game sequel Deemo II , and will officially launch the game for iOS and Android on January 13.