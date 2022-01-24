Voice Actors for Phantom of the Idol Anime's Pop Duo ZINGS Form Idol Unit in Real Life

to host upcoming event to perform under new unit name

The official website for the television anime of Hijiki Isoflavone 's Phantom of the Idol ( Kami Kuzu Idol ) manga revealed on Monday that Fumiya Imai and Shun Horie will form a new idol unit named ZINGS. In the manga and anime, the characters Yuuya Niyodo (voiced by Imai) and Kazuki Yoshino (voiced by Horie) also form the pop duo ZINGS.

The two voice actors will also host an upcoming event to perform as ZINGS. The duo's debut single will ship on Tuesday, and the second single will ship on March 16.

The anime's cast also includes Nao Tōyama as Asahi Mogami. The show will premiere this year.

Kodansha Comics has licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Yuuya, one half of the boy pop duo ZINGS, may be the laziest performer in the Japanese music industry. His partner is out there giving 110% every night (and, thankfully, he's quite popular), but Yuuya's half-assed, sloppy dancing, and his frankly hostile attitude toward the audience, has the fans hating him and his agent looking for any excuse to cut him loose. The career of a pop idol just isn't the path of easy leisure and adulation Yuuya expected… After a particularly lifeless concert appearance, Yuuya meets a girl backstage. She's dressed to the nines in a colorful outfit, she's full of vim and vigor, and all she wants from life is to perform. There's just one problem: She's been dead for a year. This is the ghost of Asahi Mogami, the beloved singer whose time on the stage was tragically cut short, unless… If ghosts are real, is spirit possession really that much of a stretch?

Isoflavone launched the manga in Comic Zero Sum in December 2017. Ichijinsha will publish the manga's fifth compiled book volume on January 25. Kodansha Comics will release the first volume in English on May 22.