The Irregular at Magic High School's 'Yotsuba Succession Arc' Manga Ends

Adaptation of novel series' 16th volume ends on March 18

This year's March issue of Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine revealed on Friday that the manga adaptation of the Yotsuba Keishō-hen (Yotsuba Succession) arc from Tsutomu Satou 's original The Irregular at Magic High School light novel series will end in the magazine's next issue on March 18.

The manga launched in December 2019. Square Enix published the manga's second compiled book volume in June 2022. Tsuna Kitaumi is drawing the manga, and Fumino Hayashi and Chiaki Nagaoka are credited with composition. The manga adapts volume 16 of the original novel series. Kitaumi has previously drawn the Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Double Seven-hen , Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Kyūkōsen-hen , and Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Nyūgaku-hen manga.

Yuzuki N Dash 's manga adaptation of of the Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei : Koto Nairan-hen (The Irregular at Magic High School: Ancient City Insurrection Arc) ended on January 27.

Satou's The Irregular at Magic High School ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei ) light novel series launched in 2008, and ended with the 32nd volume in September 2020. Two sequels shipped in October 2020 and January 2021. Many of the novels' arcs and spinoffs have inspired manga of their own.

Yen Press releases the original The Irregular at Magic High School light novel series and Yu Mori 's The Honor Student at Magic High School spinoff manga.

The irregular at magic high school TV anime premiered in April 2014 and aired for 26 episodes. A second season, titled The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc , premiered on October 3 and ran for 13 episodes. The anime franchise also includes the The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars film, which opened in Japan in June 2017. The Honor Student at Magic High School manga inspired a 13-episode TV anime that premiered in July 2021. The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Tsuioku-hen ) anime special aired on January 1.