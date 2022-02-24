Trailer reveals June 30 launch

Nippon Ichi Software announced on Thursday the new game void* tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2 , a sequel to void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium (void tRrLM(); //void teRraLiuM) . The game will launch for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on June 30. The company streamed an announcement trailer, which features the song "Spes est" by Haruki Minami ( ZIZZ STUDIO ):

The sequel will feature objects that affect the terrarium's environment and new diseases that cause Toriko to swell up like a balloon or dry up.

The original void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium ( void tRrLM(); //void teRraLiuM ) game shipped for the PS4 and Switch in Japan in January 2020. NIS America released the game for PS4 and Switch in North America, Europe, and Oceania in July.

The roguelike game set in a ruined world centers on Toriko, the last human girl left in the world, and her robot assistant. Players play as the robot assistant and venture into the outside world where Toriko cannot travel to. Players enter procedurally generated dungeons to gather items and help Toriko.

Masayuki Furuya , the director of the htoL#NiQ: The Firefly Diary game, directed the game and designed the characters. Hajime Sugie composed the music.

void tRrLM();++ //Void Terrarium++ game, an updated version of void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium for PlayStation 5, launched for PS5 in Japan in February 2021 and in the West in May 2021.