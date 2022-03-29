Crunchyroll Streams The Prince of Tennis TV Anime, OVAs With New English Dub

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it has added The Prince of Tennis anime (episodes 51-128), The Prince of Tennis II , The Prince of Tennis II OVAs, and The Prince of Tennis II OVA vs. Genius 10 from Funimation with a new English dub by Sound Cadence Studios on Tuesday. For the original television series, the dub covers up to episode 80. Funimation is also streaming the English dub .

The English cast includes:

Funimation had announced in April 2021 that it would stream the entire anime franchise . The company added episodes of the television anime and OVAs in August 2021 with English subtitles, and it had revealed that it would add an English dub at a later date.

Takeshi Konomi serialized The Prince of Tennis manga 's original run in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1999 to 2008. The manga follows middle school tennis player Ryōma Echizen as he battles rivals to reach the national tournament. That original manga inspired a 2001-2005 television anime, two anime feature films and a theatrical short, various video anime projects, a live-action film, a live-action television series in China, and a popular stage musical series.

Konomi then launched The Prince of Tennis II manga series in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in 2009. The story picks up after the national tournament, when Ryōma joins a select group of middle school players at Japan's top training camp for players under 17. This ongoing sequel manga spawned its own 2012 television anime series The Prince of Tennis II . The Prince of Tennis II OVA vs. Genius 10 series then ran for five volumes from October 2014 to June 2015.

The manga also inspired the Tennis no Ōjisama BEST GAMES!! original video anime ( OVA ) project that retells the story of the franchise 's top matches. The project includes three OVAs that released in 2018-2019. The anime franchise also includes the two-part The Prince of Tennis II Hyotei vs Rikkai Game of Future anime project that debuted in February and April 2021.

Most recently, the Ryōma! Shinsei Gekijōban Tennis no Ōji-sama (Ryōma! Rebirth Movie The Prince of Tennis) 3DCG film for The Prince of Tennis franchise opened on September 3. The film will screen in U.S. theaters on May 12.

The Shin Tennis no Ōji-sama U-17 World Cup ( The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup ) anime series will premiere in July. It will be the first anime in the franchise in about a decade.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)