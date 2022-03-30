Live-Action Koi ni Mudaguchi Show Announces Main Female Cast, Theme Song Artist

Yui Oguri, Rio Teramoto, more join cast for series premiering on April 16

The staff of the live-action series adaptation of Ryoko Fukuyama 's Koi ni Mudaguchi (Chatter About Love) manga revealed the theme song artist and the show's four main female cast members on Monday. The additional cast members include Yui Oguri as Ema, Rio Teramoto as Meri, Noa Tsurushima as Reika Tsunde, and Rinka Ōtani as Amane. KANA-BOON will perform the theme song "Merry Go Round."

The show will star So Okuno as Nishina, Rintaro Mizusawa as Maya, Eito Konishi as Shiro, and Maito Fujioka as Aoi. Natsu Hashimoto , Tomohiro Ōtoshi , and Ruri Hyōdō are writing the scripts, and Junta Yamaguchi, Ayuta Yoshikawa, and Miyako Yasojima are directing the series.

The series will premiere on TV Asahi on April 16, and on ABC TV on April 17. The show will stream on TELASA , TVer, and GYAO! in Japan.

Fukuyama launched the manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in September 2019. Hakusensha published the seventh volume on March 18.

The romantic comedy manga centers on four foolish young men who are wasting their youths. The four young men have only their good looks going for them, and they enroll in a school that used to be an all-girls school. They start a club called the "Preserving Intangible Cultural Heritage" club, but its nickname is the "Pointless Club." Every day at the club they just sit around idly talking about trivial matters.

Fukuyama launched the Anonymous Noise manga in Hana to Yume in April 2013, and ended the series in January 2019. Viz Media has released the manga in English.

A 12-episode television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in April 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on Amazon 's now-defunct Anime Strike service in the United States. Crunchyroll streamed the series outside of the United States. Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video with an English dub in June 2018, and HIDIVE began streaming the show's English dub in the same month.

A live-action film adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in November 2017.

Fukyama also launched the Kikenai Yoru wa Nai (The Unhearing Nights are Dead) manga in Young Animal Zero in September 2019, and the series is ongoing.

Sources: Live-action Koi ni Mudaguchi show's website, Comic Natalie