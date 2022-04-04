Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Film Approaches US$30 Million in U.S.

Film ranks at #5 in 3rd weekend

Box Office Mojo records the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film as earning a cumulative total of US$29,693,448, ranking #5 in its third weekend in the United States. The film earned US$1,970,000 over the weekend, earning US$564,000 on Friday, US$824,000 on Saturday, and US$582,000 on Sunday.

The film screened in 2,070 theaters, and had a per-theater average of US$951 over the weekend.

The film has sold a total of 9.50 million tickets for over 13.32 billion yen (about US$108.4 million) since it opened in Japan on December 24, and is currently the 19th highest-grossing film in Japan of all time.

The film is the highest-earning film at the Japanese box office from the 2021 calendar year, after surpassing Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , according to the Mainichi Shimbun paper's Mantan Web.

The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story, with MAPPA animating again and TOHO distributing. Megumi Ogata voiced the main character Yuta Okkotsu, and Kana Hanazawa voiced the character Rika Orimoto.

Source: Box Office Mojo (link 2)