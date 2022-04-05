News
Kamen Rider Revice Show Gets Net Anime in Toei Tokusatsu Fanclub App

posted on by Alex Mateo
Trailer previews superdeformed characters

The live-action television series Kamen Rider Revice is getting a new net anime titled Yudatte Saikо̄! Revice Anime Yukemori Paradise A Go! Go! in the Toei Tokusatsu Fanclub app. The anime features super-deformed versions of the characters. Toei Tokusatsu began streaming a trailer:

The cast members reprise their roles from the live-action series. The cast includes:

The Kamen Rider Revice series premiered in September 2021.

The live-action television series Kamen Rider Zero-One inspired a spinoff net short anime, Kamen Rider Zero-One Short Anime Everyone's Daily Life, in July 2020 in the Toei Tokusatsu Fanclub app.

Sources: Toei Tokusatsu's YouTube channel, Toei Tokusatsu Fan Club's website, Mainichi Shinbun's Mantan Web

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives