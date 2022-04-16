25th Detective Conan Film Earns 24% More Than Record-Holding 23rd Film on 1st Day

Film opened in Japan on Friday

Entertainment news site Cinema Today reported on Saturday that Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween ( Meitantei Conan: Halloween no Hanayome ), the 25th anime film in the Detective Conan franchise, earned 24% more on its first day on Friday than the previous record-holding film (for total earnings) in the franchise, Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire , on its first day.

While Cinema Today did not give a specific earnings amount for Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween , since Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire earned 422 million yen (about US$3.77 million at the time) on its first day when it opened in April 2019, Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween likely earned around 523 million yen (about US$4.14 million) on its first day. Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire went on to earn 9.37 billion yen (about US$86.2 million). The staff of the Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween film aim for the film to be the first in the franchise to earn 10 billion yen.

Susumu Mitsunaka ( Haikyu!! ) directed the film at TMS Entertainment . Takahiro Ōkura ( Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire , Detective Conan: The Crimson Love Letter ) wrote the screenplay. Gosho Aoyama was credited for the original work. Yūgo Kanno ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders , Psycho-Pass ) composed the music for the film. BUMP OF CHICKEN performed the film's theme song "Chronostasis."

The movie takes places in Shibuya on Halloween. At the Shibuya Hikarie building, a certain wedding ceremony is taking place. There, Miwako Sato is in a wedding dress. Suddenly, an intruder bursts in, and Wataru Takagi is injured protecting Miwako. At the same time, the serial bombing criminal from the incident three years ago that killed Jinpei Matsuda (whom Miwako was in love with) escapes. Rei Furuya, who used to be a classmate of Jinpei's at the police academy, tracks the culprit down, but a mysterious costumed person appears and attaches a collar bomb to his neck. Conan hears about the incident that happened three years ago from Rei, and tries to disarm the collar bomb.

Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ( Meitantei Conan: Hiiro no Dangan ) , the 24th film in the franchise, opened in Japan in April 2021 after a one-year COVID-19 delay. TMS Entertainment screened the world premiere of the film's English dub at Anime NYC in November 2021. The film also had a simultaneous release in 22 countries and territories outside of Japan.

Source: Cinema Today (錦怜那)