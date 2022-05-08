News
Live-Action Fullmetal Alchemist Sequel Films Preview Battle With Scar in Clip
posted on by Egan Loo
The official website for Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Fukushūsha Scar (Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter - The Avenger Scar) and Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Saigo no Rensei (Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter - The Last Transmutation), the two live-action sequel films in the Fullmetal Alchemist franchise, debuted a new clip on Monday. The clip previews Ed and Al's battle with Scar:
The films feature a returning cast from the first live-action movie. The films star Ryōsuke Yamada (Hey! Say! JUMP member and live-action Assassination Classroom's Nagisa) as Edward Elric, Atomu Mizuishi (Garo - Makai no Hana, Prince of Tennis 2nd season musicals) as Alphonse Elric (voice and motion capture), Tsubasa Honda (live-action Blue Spring Ride's Futaba) as Winry Rockbell, and Dean Fujioka (live-action Happy Marriage!?) as Roy Mustang.
New cast members include:
- Mackenyu Arata as Scar
- Yuina Kuroshima as Lan Fan
- Keisuke Watanabe as Ling Yao
- Yuki Yamada as Solf J. Kimblee
- Hiroshi Tachi as King Bradley
- Kōji Yamamoto as Alex Louis Armstrong
- Chiaki Kuriyama as Olivier Mira Armstrong
- Seiyō Uchino as Van Hohenheim
- Yukie Nakama as Trisha Elric
- Jun Fubuki as Pinako Rockbell
- Naohito Fujiki as Yuriy Rockbell
- Kaoru Okunuki as Sarah Rockbell
- Kokoro Terada as Selim Bradley
- Long Meng Rou as May Chang
- Haruhi Ryо̄ga as Izumi Curtis
Other returning cast members include:
- Misako Renbutsu as Riza Hawkeye
- Kanata Hongou as Envy
- Ryuta Sato as Maes Hughes
- Shinji Uchiyama as Gluttony
Fumihiko Sori (live-action Ping Pong) is returning to direct the films.
Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Fukushūsha Scar opens on May 20 and follows Edward's fight with the character Scar. Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Saigo no Rensei opens on June 24 and depicts the story's final battle.
The films commemorate the 20th anniversary of Hiromu Arakawa's original Fullmetal Alchemist manga.
The first live-action film opened the Tokyo International Film Festival in October 2017 for its world premiere, before opening in Japan on December 2017.
Source: Comic Natalie