News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 25-May 1

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Nintendo Switch Sports debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: April 25-May 1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29 189,889 189,889
2 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 37,696 656,177
3 NSw eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022 Konami April 21 37,365 130,089
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 19,253 4,598,878
5 PS4 eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022 Konami April 21 17,260 71,799
6 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 10,595 2,623,039
7 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 8,977 4,862,510
8 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 7,830 3,135,409
9 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 7,585 950,672
10 NSw Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo January 28 7,203 2,235,725
11 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 6,043 2,013,584
12 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,001 7,242,845
13 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 4,947 2,648,387
14 PS4 Elden Ring FromSoftware February 25 4,280 336,082
15 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 3,996 969,448
16 NSw Tasomachi: Behind The Twilight Playism April 28 3,817 3,817
17 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 3,762 4,069,809
18 NSw 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Atlus April 14 3,727 36,943
19 NSw Yomawari 3 Nippon Ichi Software April 21 3,149 14,278
20 NSw Ikemen Sengoku: Toki o Kakeru Koi ~Arata Naru Deai~ Idea Factory April 28 3,066 3,066

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 18-24
discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives