News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 25-May 1
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Nintendo Switch Sports debuts at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29
|189,889
|189,889
|2
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|37,696
|656,177
|3
|NSw
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022
|Konami
|April 21
|37,365
|130,089
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|19,253
|4,598,878
|5
|PS4
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022
|Konami
|April 21
|17,260
|71,799
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|10,595
|2,623,039
|7
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|8,977
|4,862,510
|8
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|7,830
|3,135,409
|9
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|7,585
|950,672
|10
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Nintendo
|January 28
|7,203
|2,235,725
|11
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|6,043
|2,013,584
|12
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,001
|7,242,845
|13
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|4,947
|2,648,387
|14
|PS4
|Elden Ring
|FromSoftware
|February 25
|4,280
|336,082
|15
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|3,996
|969,448
|16
|NSw
|Tasomachi: Behind The Twilight
|Playism
|April 28
|3,817
|3,817
|17
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|3,762
|4,069,809
|18
|NSw
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|Atlus
|April 14
|3,727
|36,943
|19
|NSw
|Yomawari 3
|Nippon Ichi Software
|April 21
|3,149
|14,278
|20
|NSw
|Ikemen Sengoku: Toki o Kakeru Koi ~Arata Naru Deai~
|Idea Factory
|April 28
|3,066
|3,066
Source: Famitsu