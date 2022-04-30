News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 18-24

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022 Switch, PS4 releases debut at #1, #2

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022 Konami April 21 92,724 92,724
2 PS4 eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022 Konami April 21 54,539 54,539
3 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 29,281 618,481
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 11,872 4,579,625
5 NSw Yomawari 3 Nippon Ichi Software April 21 11,129 11,129
6 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 7,841 2,612,444
7 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 6,372 4,853,533
8 PS4 Hyperdimension Neptunia Sisters vs Sisters Compile Heart April 21 6,268 6,268
9 NSw 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Atlus April 14 6,017 33,216
10 NSw Kiki Kaikai Kuro Manto no Nazo NA Publishing April 21 5,747 5,747
11 NSw Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo January 28 5,402 2,228,522
12 PS4 Yomawari 3 Nippon Ichi Software April 21 5,154 5,154
13 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 5,038 3,127,579
14 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 4,970 943,087
15 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 4,168 2,007,541
16 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 3,824 7,237,844
17 PS5 Hyperdimension Neptunia Sisters vs Sisters Compile Heart April 21 3,807 3,807
18 PS4 Elden Ring FromSoftware February 25 3,590 331,802
19 NSw New Pokémon Snap Nintendo April 30, 2021 3,201 340,334
20 NSw World War Z H2 Interactive April 21 2,979 2,979

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 11-17
