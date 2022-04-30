News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 18-24
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022 Switch, PS4 releases debut at #1, #2
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022
|Konami
|April 21
|92,724
|92,724
|2
|PS4
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022
|Konami
|April 21
|54,539
|54,539
|3
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|29,281
|618,481
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|11,872
|4,579,625
|5
|NSw
|Yomawari 3
|Nippon Ichi Software
|April 21
|11,129
|11,129
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|7,841
|2,612,444
|7
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|6,372
|4,853,533
|8
|PS4
|Hyperdimension Neptunia Sisters vs Sisters
|Compile Heart
|April 21
|6,268
|6,268
|9
|NSw
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|Atlus
|April 14
|6,017
|33,216
|10
|NSw
|Kiki Kaikai Kuro Manto no Nazo
|NA Publishing
|April 21
|5,747
|5,747
|11
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Nintendo
|January 28
|5,402
|2,228,522
|12
|PS4
|Yomawari 3
|Nippon Ichi Software
|April 21
|5,154
|5,154
|13
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|5,038
|3,127,579
|14
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|4,970
|943,087
|15
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|4,168
|2,007,541
|16
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|3,824
|7,237,844
|17
|PS5
|Hyperdimension Neptunia Sisters vs Sisters
|Compile Heart
|April 21
|3,807
|3,807
|18
|PS4
|Elden Ring
|FromSoftware
|February 25
|3,590
|331,802
|19
|NSw
|New Pokémon Snap
|Nintendo
|April 30, 2021
|3,201
|340,334
|20
|NSw
|World War Z
|H2 Interactive
|April 21
|2,979
|2,979
Source: Famitsu