News
Crunchyroll Announces English Dubs for Super Cub, Blue Reflection Ray Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming English dubs for the Super Cub and Blue Reflection Ray anime on June 7.
The company will stream all 12 episodes of the television anime of Tone Koken's Super Cub novels with an English dub. The dub cast includes:
- Jackie Lastra as Koguma
- Dawn M. Bennett as Reiko
- Jason Charles Miller as Shino
- Skyler Davenport as Shii
Geoff Bisente is the ADR Director, recording engineer, editor, and mixer. Jennifer Losi is in charge of production and casting. Eddie Correa Jr. is the mix assistant.
The anime premiered in April 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.
Crunchyroll will stream all 24 episodes of Blue Reflection Ray, the television anime of Gust's Blue Reflection (Blue Reflection - Maboroshi ni Mau Shōjo no Ken) role-playing game, with an English dub. The English cast includes:
- Kayli Mills as Hiori
- Brianna Knickerbocker as Ruka
- Michelle Marie as Lime
- Maureen Price as Mio
- Madeline Dorroh as Miyako
- Natalie Van Sistine as Miyako's Mother
- Erica Mendez as Momo
- Katelyn Barr as Niina
- Kimberley Anne Campbell as Shino
- Lindsay Sheppard as Uta
- Lizzie Freeman as Yuzu
- Maddie Matsumoto as Saya
Michelle Rojas is producing the dub at Studio Nano. Peter Hawkinson is directing the dub with Rojas as assistant director. Hawkinson is also the ADR engineer with Nicole Auringer and Ray Wilkins as assistants. Jake Howard is the mix engineer. Jessica Sluys is writing the script, and Tyler Walker is supervising. Brandon Peters is in charge of ADR prep.
The anime premiered in April 2021, and aired for two cours. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.
Crunchyroll will add the following titles from Funimation on the following dates this month:
May 31
- A Certain Scientific Accelerator (Dub)
- Hellsing (Sub/Dub)
- Hellsing Ultimate (Sub/Dub)
- Hinomaru Sumo (Dub)
- Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- (Dub)
- Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu (Dub)
- PSYCHO-PASS Seasons 1 and 2 (Sub/Dub)
- Restaurant to Another World Season 1 (Dub)
- Stars Align (Sub/Dub)
- Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! (Sub/Dub)
- Warlords of Sigrdrifa (Sub/Dub)
June 7
- Blue Reflection Ray (Sub/Dub)
- Super Cub (Sub/Dub)
- Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest Season 2 (Sub/Dub)
June 14
- How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom (Sub/Dub)
- Pretty Boy Detective Club (Sub/Dub)
June 21
- No Guns Life (Sub/Dub)
- Kamisama Kiss (Sub/Dub)
- RADIANT (Dub)
Sources: Crunchyroll (link 2, Nicholas Friedman, link 3, Kyle Cardine)