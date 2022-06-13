1st 3 Episodes of RWBY: Ice Queendom Anime to Stream from June 24-26

Show will then premiere on TV in Japan on July 3

The official website for RWBY: Ice Queendom ( RWBY: Hyōsetsu Teikoku ), the new television anime for Rooster Teeth 's RWBY franchise, revealed on Monday that the staff will stream the show's first three episodes on YouTube from June 24 at 8:00 p.m. JST (7:00 a.m. EDT) until June 26 at 11:59 p.m. (10:59 a.m. EDT). While the website states that the YouTube stream will be available in Japan only, it also lists that Crunchyroll as well as Aniplus will stream the episodes outside of Japan.

The staff will first host a livestream on YouTube an hour earlier featuring a concert and talk show. It is currently unclear if Crunchyroll or Aniplus ' streams will also feature those segments.

The anime will premiere in Japan on July 3 on Tokyo MX and BS11 , and on July 5 on MBS . Crunchyroll will stream the series with an English dub and in Japanese with English subtitles.

Rooster Teeth describes the anime:

RWBY: Ice Queendom ' presents RWBY in beautiful 2D anime visuals. RWBY imagines a world filled with horrific monsters bent on death and destruction, and humanity's only hope is dependent upon powerful Huntsmen and Huntresses. Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long are four such Huntresses in training whose journeys will take them far past the grounds of their school, Beacon Academy. Though each may be powerful on their own, these four girls must overcome dark forces and work as a team if they truly hope to become the next generation of Remnant's protectors.

Toshimasa Suzuki ( Lagrange - The Flower of Rin-ne , The Price of Smiles ) is directing the anime at SHAFT . Kenjirō Okada ( March comes in like a lion ) is credited as chief director. Gen Urobuchi ( Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Fate/Zero novels, Psycho-Pass ) is credited for conceptualizing the anime, with Tow Ubukata ( Mardock Scramble , Psycho-Pass 2 , Ghost in the Shell Arise ) writing and supervising the scripts. huke ( Black Rock Shooter , Steins;Gate ) conceptualized the character designs for the anime, while Nobuhiro Sugiyama ( ef: a tale of memories , Arakawa Under the Bridge , March comes in like a lion ) is designing those characters for animation, while also serving as chief animation director alongside Yoshiaki Ito and Hiroki Yamamura . Nobuyuki Takeuchi ( Maria Holic , Bakemonogatari ) is credited for visual direction. Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi are composing the music.

Members of the original English cast and the Japanese dub will reprise the roles for the anime. Void_Chords feat. L will perform the opening theme song "Beyond Selves." Saori Hayami will perform the ending theme song "Awake."