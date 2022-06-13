CG Studio Orange Debuts Original Short Anime 'HOME!' on YouTube

Orange to announce new project on June 17

CG studio Orange ( BEASTARS , Land of the Lustrous ) announced on Tuesday that it will debut its original short anime "HOME!" on YouTube on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. JST (7:00 a.m. EDT).

Orange describes the story:

Year 2124. Christopher is on Mars research expedition and finds a missing commercial vessel from Earth. 3 years since it's disappearance, hope is slim but Christopher searches for any survivors. In the ship, In the ship, Christopher encounters a girl named Cyane...

Orange will announce a new project on June 17. Its release of "HOME!" is part of the new project announcement.