CG Studio Orange Debuts Original Short Anime 'HOME!' on YouTube

posted on by Alex Mateo
Orange to announce new project on June 17

CG studio Orange (BEASTARS, Land of the Lustrous) announced on Tuesday that it will debut its original short anime "HOME!" on YouTube on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. JST (7:00 a.m. EDT).

Orange describes the story:

Year 2124. Christopher is on Mars research expedition and finds a missing commercial vessel from Earth.

3 years since it's disappearance, hope is slim but Christopher searches for any survivors. In the ship, In the ship, Christopher encounters a girl named Cyane...

Orange will announce a new project on June 17. Its release of "HOME!" is part of the new project announcement.

Source: Orange's Twitter account

