Sadako DX Film's Trailer Reveals Theme Song, October 28 Opening

Sandaime J Soul Brothers perform theme song "Replay" for horror film

The official website for Sadako DX , the new live-action film in the Ring franchise , unveiled a new trailer and poster visual for the film on Monday. The trailer reveals and previews the film's theme song "Replay" by Sandaime J Soul Brothers, and also reveals the film's October 28 opening date.

Fūka Koshiba (pictured below) will star as Fuka Ichijo, a college student with 200 IQ who tries to unravel the curse of Sadako.

Other cast members include: (Top row, left to right in image above)

Kazuma Kawamura as Ōji Maeda, a self-proclaimed fortune teller who accompanies Fuka in investigating Sadako's curse

Mario Kuroba as Maeda's assistant Lloyd Kanden

Yuki Yagi as Futaba Ichijō, Fuka's younger sister

as Futaba Ichijō, Fuka's younger sister Hiroyuki Watanabe as Ruma Tendō, Kenshin's father

Naomi Nishida as Chieko Ichijō, Fuka's mother

as Chieko Ichijō, Fuka's mother Hiroyuki Ikeuchi as Kenshin, a well-known spiritual medium who draws Fuka in by explaining Sadako's curse

(Bottom row, left to right in image above)

Hisashi Kimura is directing the film. Yūya Takahashi ( Lupin the IIIrd: Fujiko Mine's Lie , Kamen Rider Ex-Aid ) is writing the script.

Suzuki's Ring novel series inspired the horror franchise of the same name. The Japanese film series includes two timelines. The first film, Ring , debuted in 1998, and the Spiral sequel followed later that year. Ring 2 premiered in 1999, and Ring Ø: Birthday debuted in 2000. The franchise also includes two Sadako 3D films, as well as a new Sadako film, which opened in Japan in May 2019.

Distributor Arrow Video released The Ringu Collection Blu-ray Disc in North America in October 2019. The film collection includes Ring , Rasen ( Spiral ), Ring 2 , and Ring Ø: Birthday .

The first main film received a Hollywood remake in 2002, and had two sequels. A new Hollywood film titled Rings opened in February 2017.

Additionally, the Japanese franchise includes the 2016 Sadako vs. Kayako crossover film with the Ju-on horror franchise .

Dark Horse has released some of the franchise 's manga adaptations in English.



Source: Sadako DX film's website via Otakomu