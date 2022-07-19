Sexy Zone Performs Live-Action Tomodachi Game R4 Show's Theme Song

Theme song's single goes on sale on September 7

The staff for Tomodachi Game R4 , a new live-action television series based on Yuki Sato 's Tomodachi Game ( Friends Games ) manga, announced on Friday that musical group Sexy Zone will perform the show's theme song titled "Trust Me, Trust You." Singer-songwriter Dai Hirai composed the song after reading the show's script. The single will go on sale on September 7.

The new show will premiere on TV Asahi on July 23.

The cast will include members from boy bands Johnny's Jr. Bishо̄nen and HiHi Jets. The cast for various members in the series' C and K groups includes:

Boy band Sexy Zone 's Fūma Kikuchi will play an original character named Novel Himuro. Novel, a newcomer to the Tomodachi Game management team, will "hold the key" to the show's whole story, and he appears to have a past connection with the protagonist Yūichi.

Sayu Kubota (upper left in image above) plays Shiho Sawaragi, the class vice president. Mayū Yokota (upper right) plays Yutori Kokorogi, a girl who loves popular manga. Tetta Sugimoto (bottom center) plays Akinori Hotei, a sadistic leader of the group running the Tomodachi Game. Yuki Katayama (bottom left) plays the wild and unrestrained Maria Mizuse. Lisa Naitō plays Haru Kisaragi, the digital cyber expert who receives orders from Hotei.

Takurо̄ Oikawa, Hajime Takezono ( TV Asahi ), and Toshiaki Kamada are directing the series. Takuji Higuchi and Shinya Hokimoto are writing the screenplay. Yoshinori Nakamura is composing the music. Mikoto Yamaguchi and Sato are credited for the original work.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered on NTV on April 6. JST. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub.

The story, based on Mikoto Yamaguchi 's original concept, centers on Yūichi Katagiri, a young man with a perfect student life who has four friends with difficult lives. His peaceful daily life comes to an end when 2 million yen (about US$20,000) in school trip fees goes missing. Riddles unfold as Yūichi gets caught up in a mysterious game for money and must decide whether friendship or money matters more.

Sato ( Sherlock Bones , Yokai Doctor ) launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in December 2013. The manga went on hiatus in December 2019, returned for one chapter in February 2020, and then went back on hiatus. The manga entered its final arc in August 2020.

The manga has inspired a previous live-action series and two live-action films. The first film, Tomodachi Game Gekijōban, opened in June 2017 after the live-action television series premiered in April 2017. The second film screened in Japan in September 2017.

Top image via Universal Music Japan's website

Source: Comic Natalie