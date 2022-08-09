Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles 4-Episode Special Streams on Netflix on September 23

The Official Pokémon YouTube Channel began streaming a trailer for Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles ( Pocket Monster: Kami to Yobareshi Arceus ), a four-episode special of the Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series anime, and it reveals that the special will begin streaming on Netflix worldwide except Asia on September 23. The special will debut earlier at the Pokémon World Championships in London on August 19.

The episodes, which commemorated the release of the Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo Switch game, debuted on Amazon Prime Video Japan in January.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus launched worldwide for Switch on January 28. The game got a three-episode online animated series set in the Hisui region titled Pokémon: Hisuian Snow by Wit Studio .

Pokémon Journeys: The Series premiered on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in Japan under the title Pocket Monster in November 2019, two days after the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games shipped worldwide. The series continues to air in Japan under that name.

The first 12 episodes of Pokémon Journeys: The Series debuted in the United States on Netflix in June 2020, and the service added new episodes quarterly. The anime also premiered on the Canadian television channel Teletoon in May 2020.

The localized title of the anime, Pokémon Journeys: The Series , has 48 episodes. Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series continues with Pocket Monster 's 49th episode, which premiered in Japan in December 2020. Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series will debut this year in the U.S. on Netflix .

Source: Email correspondence