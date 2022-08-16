One Piece Film Red Becomes Franchise's #1 Film in 10 Days

The staff and cast of the One Piece Film Red anime announced on Tuesday that the film has sold 5 million tickets for over 7 billion yen (about US$52 million) and after 10 days in Japanese theaters. It has now surpassed One Piece Film Z to become the franchise 's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both ticket sales and box office earnings.

One Piece Film Z opened in December 2012, and earned a final total of 6.87 billion yen (about US$51 million in current conversion).

One Piece Film Red had sold 1.58 million tickets for 2.254 billion yen (about US$16.7 million) to rank #1 at the Japanese box office in its opening weekend (August 6-7). The film earned 78% more in its first two days than the previous film One Piece Stampede did in its first three days. ( One Piece Stampede opened on a Friday, as opposed to One Piece Film Red 's Saturday opening.) The film had earned over 5 billion yen (about US$37 million) and sold over 3.6 million tickets after seven days.

One Piece Film Red has IMAX screenings in 27 theaters in Japan that started alongside regular screenings. The film also had MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Atmos screenings on opening day. Crunchyroll will theatrically screen screen the film in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand this fall. The screenings will be available with both Japanese audio with English subtitles, and an English dub .

The film centers on a new character named Uta, Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka is the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado is the character's singing voice. Ado also performs the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis").

Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! special) directed One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) wrote the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself served as executive producer.

