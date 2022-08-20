News
Sega Reveals Full Game List for Sega Genesis Mini 2 Console
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Sega announced all 60 game titles on Friday that will be available for its upcoming Sega Genesis Mini 2 console. The company began streaming a video featuring all the titles.
The full lineup includes:
- After Burner II
- Alien Soldier
- Atomic Runner
- Bonanza Bros.
- ClayFighter
- Crusader of Centy
- Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf
- Earthworm Jim 2
- Elemental Master
- Fatal Fury 2
- Gain Ground
- Golden Axe II
- Granada
- Hellfire
- Herzog Zwei
- Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar
- Midnight Resistance
- OutRun
- OutRunners
- Phantasy Star II
- Populous
- RAINBOW ISLANDS -EXTRA
- Ranger-X
- Ristar
- ROLLING THUNDER 2
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
- Shining Force II
- Shining in the Darkness
- Sonic 3D Blast
- SPLATTERHOUSE 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Hang-On
- SUPER STREET FIGHTER II THE NEW CHALLENGERS
- The Ooze
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
- Truxton
- VectorMan 2
- Viewpoint
- Virtua Racing
- Warsong
- Ecco the Dolphin (CD Ver.)
- Ecco: The Tides of Time (CD Ver.)
- Final Fight CD
- Mansion of Hidden Souls
- NIGHT STRIKER
- Night Trap
- Robo Aleste
- Sewer Shark
- Shining Force CD
- SILPHEED
- Sonic The Hedgehog CD
- THE NINJAWARRIORS
Previously unreleased games Devi & Pii and Star Mobile will also launch for the console. The following new ports for the console will also be available:
- Fantasy Zone
- Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier)
- Spatter
- Super Locomotive
- VS Puyo Puyo Sun
SEGA Genesis Mini 2 will launch in North America on October 27.
The Japanese version of the new console, titled Mega Drive Mini 2, will also release on October 27. Some titles differ between consoles.
Sega released the Mega Drive Mini console in Japan in September 2019, and in the U.S. under the name Sega Genesis Mini on the same day. Both versions of the console featured 42 games, although the games each console included differed.
The Mega Drive was Sega's third console, and Sega released the console in Japan in 1989. Sega released the console in the same year in North America under the name Sega Genesis. Sega withdrew from the games console market in 2001.
Source: Press release