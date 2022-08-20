Sega Reveals Full Game List for Sega Genesis Mini 2 Console

Sega announced all 60 game titles on Friday that will be available for its upcoming Sega Genesis Mini 2 console. The company began streaming a video featuring all the titles.

The full lineup includes:

After Burner II

Alien Soldier

Atomic Runner

Bonanza Bros.

ClayFighter

Crusader of Centy

Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf

Earthworm Jim 2

Elemental Master

Fatal Fury 2

Gain Ground

Golden Axe II

Granada

Hellfire

Herzog Zwei

Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar

Midnight Resistance

OutRun

OutRunners

Phantasy Star II

Populous

RAINBOW ISLANDS -EXTRA

Ranger-X

Ristar

ROLLING THUNDER 2

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining Force II

Shining in the Darkness

Sonic 3D Blast

SPLATTERHOUSE 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Hang-On

SUPER STREET FIGHTER II THE NEW CHALLENGERS

The Ooze

The Revenge of Shinobi

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

Truxton

VectorMan 2

Viewpoint

Virtua Racing

Warsong

Ecco the Dolphin (CD Ver.)

(CD Ver.) Ecco: The Tides of Time (CD Ver.)

(CD Ver.) Final Fight CD

CD Mansion of Hidden Souls

NIGHT STRIKER

Night Trap

Robo Aleste

Sewer Shark

Shining Force CD

SILPHEED

Sonic The Hedgehog CD

CD THE NINJAWARRIORS

Previously unreleased games Devi & Pii and Star Mobile will also launch for the console. The following new ports for the console will also be available:

Fantasy Zone

Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier)

Spatter

Super Locomotive

VS Puyo Puyo Sun

SEGA Genesis Mini 2 will launch in North America on October 27.

The Japanese version of the new console, titled Mega Drive Mini 2, will also release on October 27. Some titles differ between consoles.

Sega released the Mega Drive Mini console in Japan in September 2019, and in the U.S. under the name Sega Genesis Mini on the same day. Both versions of the console featured 42 games, although the games each console included differed.

The Mega Drive was Sega 's third console, and Sega released the console in Japan in 1989. Sega released the console in the same year in North America under the name Sega Genesis. Sega withdrew from the games console market in 2001.

Source: Press release