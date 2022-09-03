BNA: Brand New Animal Manga Ends With Next Chapter

Manga's compiled volume release set for September 16

The latest chapter of the BNA: Brand New Animal manga in Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump web magazine revealed on Friday that the manga series will end in the next chapter on September 9. Shueisha will also release the manga's one compiled volume on September 16.

Asano launched the serialized manga adaptation of Trigger 's original television anime BNA: Brand New Animal in May 2020.

The first six episodes of the anime debuted exclusively on Netflix in March 2020 in Japan, and episodes 7-12 debuted on Netflix in Japan in May 2020. The anime premiered on Fuji TV 's " +Ultra " programming block in April 2020. Netflix debuted the anime in the United States in June 2020.

In the anime's story, in the 21st century, the existence of animal-humans came to light after being hidden in the darkness of history. Michiru lived life as a normal human, until one day she suddenly turns into a tanuki-human. She runs away and takes refuge in a special city area called "Anima City" that was set up 10 years ago for animal-humans to be able to live as themselves. There Michiru meets Shirou, a wolf-human who hates humans. Through Shirou, Michiru starts to learn about the worries, lifestyle, and joys of the animal-humans. As Michiru and Shirou try to learn why Michiru suddenly turned into an animal-human, they unexpectedly get wrapped up in a large incident.

Yoh Yoshinari ( Little Witch Academia ) directed the anime at Trigger , and Kazuki Nakashima ( Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill ) wrote the scripts.

In 2021, the anime and designer Yusuke Yoshigaki were nominated for the "Best Character Design" category in the 48th Annual Annie Awards. The show was also listed as one of the nominees in the Media category of the 52nd Seiun Awards at the 2021 Japan Science Fiction Convention (Nihon SF Taikai).

Source: Tonari no Young Jump