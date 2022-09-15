Sega Releases Judgment, Lost Judgment Games on PC

Yakuza spinoff games launched in 2019, 2021

Sega announced on Wednesday that it has released the Yakuza spinoff game Judgment ( Judge Eyes: Shinigami no Yuigon ) and its sequel Lost Judgment ( Lost Judgment: Sabakarezaru Kioku ) on the PC via Steam . Sega is streaming a trailer for the new release.

The Judgment game launched for the PlayStation 4 in the West in June 2019. The game shipped in Japan in December 2018. Sega changed the character model and Japanese voice for the character Kyohei Hamura in the Western release after the arrest of Denki Groove member and actor Pierre Taki on charges of illegal possession and use of cocaine. Sega re-released the game in Japan in a new version with the new character model and a different voice in July 2019.

The Judgment game received a release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia in April 2021.

Sega launched the Lost Judgment game worldwide for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One in September 2021.