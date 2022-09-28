HIDIVE Streams Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress Anime's English Dub

HIDIVE announced on Tuesday that it will stream an English dub for the Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress anime, beginning on Saturday at 12:10 p.m. EDT.

The anime premiered on the TV Tokyo , TV Aichi , and TV Osaka channels on July 4. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired.

"Season 2" will premiere in January 2023, followed by "Season 3" in July 2023.

Ryūtarō Suzuki is the series' new director, taking over from Ken Mori , who is now in a chief director position. Satoshi Nakamura is in charge of the series scripts, replacing Mori and Natsuko Takahashi . Tomokatsu Nagasaku is the character designer alongside Hiroyuki Saita , and is now also a chief animation director alongside Ga Young Park and Hatsuhi Yoshitake ( Hiroyuki Saita is no longer chief animation director). Hiroyuki Oguri is the unit animation director. Osamu Masayama is the art advisor. Yuushi Koshida is credited for 3D CG. Hikari Komiya is credited for color setting. All other main staff members return from the previous anime.

Argonavis feat. Nayuta Asahi from GYROAXIA performs the opening theme song "Black & White," which was written, composed, and arranged by FLOW 's Take. The unit Call of Artemis ( Nana Mizuki , Raychell , Arisa Komiya , and Hinako Umemura as their respective characters) performs the ending theme song "Do the Dive," which was written and composed by Tetsuya Komuro , and arranged by Daisuke Suzuki .

The new anime features 16 fighters chosen from all over the country to compete against each other in the Deluxe tournament.

Quily launched a new manga based on the anime titled Cardfight!! Vanguard Youth Quake in Bushiroad 's Monthly Bushiroad magazine on June 8.

The first season of Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress premiered in Japan in April 2021, and it also debuted on the official Cardfight!! Vanguard YouTube channel with English subtitles. Funimation , Sentai Filmworks (via HIDIVE ), Crunchyroll , and YouTube streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The English dub of the first season debuted on the franchise 's YouTube channel in July 2021.

The second season of the anime premiered in October 2021, and ended with its 13th episode last December. The second season's English dub debuted on the franchise 's YouTube channel in January.

Bushiroad announced during the " Bushiroad TCG Strategy Presentation 2021" livestream event last September 14 that the Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress television anime series will get a third and fourth season.

Bushiroad and artist Akira Itō are credited for the original work, and Bushiroad founder and representative director Takaaki Kidani is credited as executive producer and for the original concept. Ken Mori directed the anime at Kinema Citrus . CLAMP is credited for the original character design, and Hiroyuki Saita ( Revue Starlight ) drew the character designs for animation.

