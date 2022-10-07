Elle Fanning to Appear in Kojima Productions' New Game

Kojima Productions revealed on Friday that actress Elle Fanning ( I am Sam, The Great, Maleficent, The Beguilded ) will appear in the developer's new game project.

Kojima Productions had teased Fanning in a poster on its merchandise booth at Tokyo Game Show last month. The booth poster featured a shadowed image of a person and the text "Who Am I?"

Kojima Productions founder Hideo Kojima then posted another shadowed image of a different person and the phrase "Where Am I?" on Twitter earlier on Friday.

Kojima stated during a Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase livestream in June that he was working on "a special partnership" with Xbox Game Studios for a completely new game that "no one has ever experienced or seen before." Kojima said that he and Kojima Productions can finally make this game with " Microsoft 's cutting-edge cloud technology and the change in the industry's trend."

Kojima Productions had confirmed in October 2020 that it was developing a new project, and that it was currently seeking applications for various job positions at its Tokyo studio. Tech news website VentureBeat then reported in July 2021 that Kojima and Microsoft had reached an agreement to "work out the details" for a new Xbox game. Kojima had teased in January he was "going to start a new work in earnest, and move to the next level of experimentation with a radical project" this year.