Transformers: Earthspark Animated Series Reveals New Trailer
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Nickelodeon revealed a new trailer for the Transformers: Earthspark animated series at a panel at New York Comic Con on Sunday.
Calling Megatron “Megs” in our new Transformers trailer feels like a bold move 👀 Transformers: #EarthSpark premieres this Nov on @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/EDGziyRamY— Nickel🎃deon (@Nickelodeon) October 9, 2022
The show will debut exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States on November 11, and will debut on Paramount+ and select Nickelodeon channels internationally. The show will have 26 episodes.
The animated series will follow a new species of Transformers who are trying to find their place and purpose among the Autobots, Decepticons, and the human family who adopt them. Claudia Spinelli, who is overseeing Nickelodeon's creative team, stated that the show will feature "both original characters and fan-favorites."
The cast (pictured above) includes:
- Danny Pudi as Bumblebee
- Alan Tudyk as Optimus Prime
- Kathreen Khavari as Twitch Malto
- Zeno Robinson as Thrash Malto
- Sydney Mikayla as Robby Malto
- Zion Broadnax as Morgan "Mo" Malto
- Benny Latham as Dot Malto
- Jon Jon Briones as Alex Malto
- Rory McCann as Megatron
- Cissy Jones as ELITA-1
- Diedrich Bader as Mandroid
Ant Ward (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and Nicole Dubuc (Transformers: Rescue Bots), are the show's executive producers, along with co-executive producer and developer Dale Malinowski (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). Nickelodeon's Conrad Montgomery and Entertainment One's Mikiel Houser are overseeing the show's production. Kari Rosenberg is the executive in charge of production and for eOne. Hasbro is credited as a production partner.
