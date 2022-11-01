Variety: Raya and the Last Dragon's Carlos López Estrada to Write, Direct your name. Hollywood Remake

Previous director Lee Isaac Chung had left due to "scheduling conflicts"

Entertainment news website Variety reported on Monday that Carlos López Estrada ( Raya and the Last Dragon, Blindspotting, Summertime ) is set to rewrite and direct the planned live-action Hollywood adaptation of Makoto Shinkai 's your name. anime film.

The previous director Lee Isaac Chung (Munyurangabo, Minari) left the production due to "scheduling conflicts."

Deadline previously reported on Chung being attached to the film in September last year, noting then that the director would also rewrite the film adaptation's script based off of a draft from Emily V. Gordon ( The Big Sick ).

Deadline had previously reported in February 2019 that Marc Webb ( The Amazing Spider-Man , 500 Days of Summer ) was directing the live-action your name. film.

Paramount Pictures and J. J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions is producing the new film. Abrams (2009's Star Trek, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, Super 8 ) and Lindsey Weber from Bad Robot are credited as producers alongside Genki Kawamura , the original film's producer. Paramount and Bad Robot will work with the original film's producer TOHO , who will distribute the new film in Japan.

The original film centers on Taki, a high school boy living in Tokyo who works part-time at a restaurant, and Mitsuha, a high school girl living in a town in rural Japan who wants to live in the city. One day, they begin switching bodies every time they sleep, and have to find a way to communicate with each other to manage each other's lives. Later, when they try to meet up physically for the first time, Taki discovers a secret that will lead to a race against time to try and save each other.

The original film opened in Japan in August 2016, and has become the fifth highest-grossing film of all time in Japan, the third highest-grossing Japanese film, and the third highest-grossing anime film.

The film opened in 92 countries and territories, and earned box-office achievements in South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Taiwan, in addition to Japan. Funimation Films screened the film in North America.



Source: Variety (Brent Lang, Matt Donnelly)