Azuki Adds Blitz Chess Manga

KiraKira Media Inc.'s digital manga service Azuki announced on Thursday that it will add Cédric Biscay , Harumo Sanazaki ( The London Game , Love Dances in the Night ), and Daitaro Nishihara 's ( Gee the Wiz-Cat ) Blitz manga from Ablaze on November 9.

Azuki is also adding the webtoon Zombie Makeout Club from Ablaze on the same day.

Ablaze is also releasing Blitz in English, and it describes the story:

Tom, a young high school student, has a crush on his classmate Harmony. When he learns about her passion for chess, Tom quickly decides to sign up for the school's chess club. But he doesn't even know the rules! To impress Harmony, he is left with no choice: he must learn quickly and train seriously. Soon Tom discovers the existence of Garry Kasparov, the greatest player in the history of chess. He stumbles upon a virtual reality machine that promises to help him analyze the most legendary matches of the master! In an unexpected twist of event, Tom soon is granted access to the highest echelons of the chess world...

The manga launched in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website in April 2020.

Source: Press release