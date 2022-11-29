Haruka Shiraishi Replaces Yume Miyamoto as Nika Nanaura in Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Anime

Miyamoto announced brief hiatus earlier this month due to poor health

The official Twitter account for the Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury anime announced on Tuesday that voice actress Haruka Shiraishi will replace Yume Miyamoto in the role of Nika Nanaura in the show. Shiraishi will debut in the role in the show's 10th episode on December 11.

Miyamoto's talent agency announced on November 14 that Miyamoto was going on a brief hiatus due to poor health, but would do some work with restrictions. The agency explained that Miyamoto has been feeling unwell since the end of October. The agency did not disclose Miyamoto's illness, but mentioned that the voice actress will prioritize getting treatment for the time being.

Miyamoto is best known for her roles as Rikka Takarada in the SSSS.Gridman anime, Mai Ninomiya in the Josee, The Tiger and the Fish anime film, and Maki Kuwana in the Blue Period television anime.

Miyamoto was recently cast in the Hikari no Ō fantasy television anime as the character Hotaru.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury premiered in Japan on October 2 on MBS and TBS , and it airs on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. The anime's second part will air in April 2023 in the same Sunday 5:00 p.m. time slot on MBS and TBS as the first part. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

