'Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun' Manga Gets Stage Play

Stage play scheduled for May 2023 run

An official website opened on Monday for Mairimashita! Iruma-kun THE STAGE , the stage play adaptation of Osamu Nishi 's Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun ( Mairimashita! Iruma-kun ) manga. The play is scheduled to run in May 2023.

Nishi launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in March 2017.

The story of Mairimashita! Iruma-kun follows Iruma, a kind-hearted 14-year-old boy whose parents sell him to demons for their own selfish interests. However, the demon he is sold to has no grandson of his own, so he dotes on Iruma and sends him to demon school.

The manga inspired an anime adaptation, which premiered in October 2019 on NHK Educational , and had 23 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan under the title Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun , and also streamed an English dub.

The anime's second season premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and debuted an English dub in June 2021.

The anime's third season premiered on October 8. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and started streaming an English dub on October 29.