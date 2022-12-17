News
Live Spectacle Naruto Stage Play Gets 'Final Chapter' Run in 2023
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The Jump Festa '23 event on Saturday revealed that the Live Spectacle Naruto stage plays will get a new work in 2023. The official Twitter account for the stage plays noted that the play is the "final chapter" of the franchise.
The event also revealed that the Naruto franchise will get a live music event on September 2-3 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, featuring FLOW, KANA-BOON, and CHICO with Honeyworks, among other musical acts.
◤￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣— 舞台「NARUTO-ナルト-」公式 (@naruto_stage) December 17, 2022
#舞台NARUTO
2023年 最終章 上演決定
＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿◢
2023年、ライブ・スペクタクル「NARUTO-ナルト-」の新作公演の上演が決定しました‼️
詳細は後日発表いたします。続報をお待ちください。https://t.co/ZMMbYAerWH pic.twitter.com/lXEzcLpsNC
Akiko Kodama is directing and writing the play. The play will star:
- Masaki Nakao as Naruto Uzumaki
- Ryūji Satō as Sasuke Uchiha
- Yui Ito as Sakura Haruno
- Yuki Kimisawa as Kakashi Hatake
- Ryo Kitazono as Minato Namikaze
- Seijiro Nakamura as Madara Uchiha
The first play in the franchise debuted in 2015. The latest play, Live Spectacle Naruto: Shinobikai Taisen, Kaisen (The Start of the Ninja War), ran in Kobe in early October, and then in Tokyo in late October. The play was also supposed to run in Tokyo in September, but the performance was canceled due to COVID-19.
Sources: Jump Festa '23 Super Stage livestream, Live Spectacle Naruto stage play's Twitter account, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web