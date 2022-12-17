Live Spectacle Naruto Stage Play Gets 'Final Chapter' Run in 2023

The Jump Festa '23 event on Saturday revealed that the Live Spectacle Naruto stage plays will get a new work in 2023. The official Twitter account for the stage plays noted that the play is the "final chapter" of the franchise.

The event also revealed that the Naruto franchise will get a live music event on September 2-3 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, featuring FLOW , KANA-BOON , and CHICO with Honeyworks , among other musical acts.

Akiko Kodama is directing and writing the play. The play will star:

Masaki Nakao as Naruto Uzumaki

as Uzumaki Ryūji Satō as Sasuke Uchiha

as Sasuke Uchiha Yui Ito as Sakura Haruno

Yuki Kimisawa as Kakashi Hatake

Ryo Kitazono as Minato Namikaze

Seijiro Nakamura as Madara Uchiha

The first play in the franchise debuted in 2015. The latest play, Live Spectacle Naruto : Shinobikai Taisen, Kaisen (The Start of the Ninja War), ran in Kobe in early October, and then in Tokyo in late October. The play was also supposed to run in Tokyo in September, but the performance was canceled due to COVID-19.