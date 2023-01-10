News
Suzume Tops The Wind Rises as #10 All-Time Anime Film in Japan
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Makoto Shinkai's Suzume (Suzume no Tojimari) anime film has earned 12.13 billion yen (about US$92 million) and has sold over 9.13 million tickets as of Tuesday. The film ranked at #2 in its ninth weekend. It is now the #27 highest-grossing film of all time in Japan, and the #10 highest-grossing anime film of all time in Japan, taking out Studio Ghibli's The Wind Rises film from the top 10 list. Suzume also ranked #3 in the top 10 highest-grossing domestic films in Japan for 2022.
The film sold 281,000 tickets and earned 375 million yen (about US$2.84 million) from Friday to Saturday.
Suzume already earned more than any Detective Conan film, and has now surpassed the final Evangelion film. Only Demon Slayer, four Ghibli films, Shinkai's own last two films, One Piece Film Red, and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 have earned more in Japan.
Suzume opened at #1 on November 11, 2022 and sold 1.33 million tickets and earned 1.88 billion yen (about US$13.49 million) in its first three days. The film sold 38.7% more tickets and earned 47.4% more in the same timeframe than Shinkai's acclaimed your name. film, which earned 1,277,960,000 yen (about US$12.51 million at the time) in its first three days. It also sold 14.8% more tickets and earned 14.4% more than Shinkai's previous film Weathering With You, marking the strongest opening three days of Shinkai's films.
Actress Nanoka Hara voices the heroine Suzume Iwato in the film. SixTONES idol group member Hokuto Matsumura (live-action Liar × Liar film's Tōru, live-action xxxHOLiC film's Shizuka Doumeki) made his voice acting debut in the film as Sōta Munakata, a young man who embarks on a journey with Suzume as the "Door-Closing Master."
Shinkai (your name., Weathering With You) directed the film and wrote the screenplay. He is also credited with the original story. Masayoshi Tanaka (your name., Weathering With You) designed the characters. Kenichi Tsuchiya (your name., Garden of Words) was the animation director. Takumi Tanji (Children Who Chase Lost Voices) was the art director. CoMix Wave Films and Story Inc. produced the movie. TOHO is distributing the film. RADWIMPS scored the film. Seattle-based Hollywood film composer Kazuma Jinnouchi (Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, RWBY: Ice Queendom) scored the film alongside RADWIMPS. TikTok performer Toaka performed one of the film's theme songs "Suzume."
Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2)