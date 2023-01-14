Shin Ultraman Film Earns US$601,490 in 2-Day U.S. Screenings

Image via Shin Ultraman film's website ©2022「シン・ウルトラマン」製作委員会 ©円谷プロ

Box Office Mojo is listing that's film earned a combined total of US$601,490 in its U.S. screenings on January 11 and 12. The film earned US$387,060 to rank at #5 in the U.S. on January 11, and earned US$214,430 to rank at #6 on January 12.

The film also screened in the U.K., Ireland, and Canada on January 11-12.

The film debuted in Japan on May 13 and ranked at #1 in its first weekend. Shin Ultraman earned 17% more in its first three days than Shin Godzilla did when it opened in August 2016. The film has earned 4.44 billion yen (about US$33.5 million) as of December 25.

Tsuburaya Productions describes the film's story

The continued appearance of giant unidentified life forms known as “S-Class Species (Kaiju)” has become commonplace in Japan. Conventional weapons have no effect on them. Having exhausted all other options, the Japanese Government issued the S-Class Species Suppression Protocol and formed an enforcement unit, known as the SSSP. The members chosen for the unit are: captain Kimio Tamura (played by Hidetoshi Nishijima ), strategic planner Shinji Kaminaga (played by Takumi Saitoh), unparticle physicist Akihisa Taki (played by Daiki Arioka ), and biologist Yumi Funaberi ( Akari Hayami ). In the midst of a Kaiju threat, a silver giant appears from beyond Earth's atmosphere. Analyst Hiroko Asami (played by Masami Nagasawa ) is newly appointed to the SSSP to deal with this giant and is partnered with Shinji Kaminaga. In Hiroko's report, she writes— “Ultraman (tentative name), identity unknown.”

Shin Godzilla director Shinji Higuchi and his Higuchi-Gumi team helmed the project, and Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno was in charge of planning and scripts. Kenshi Yonezu performs the film's theme song "M87."



Source: Box Office Mojo