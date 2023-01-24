×
RPG Time: The Legend of Wright Game Receives Nomination for Independent Games Fesitval Awards

posted on by Alex Mateo
DeskWorks' game nominated for Excellence in Visual Art

The Independent Games Festival announced on Tuesday its nominations for this year's Independent Games Festival Awards. The event nominated DeskWorks' RPG Time: The Legend of Wright game in the Excellence in Visual Art category. The game also received honorable mention for the Nuovo Award and the Seumas McNally Grand Prize.

Aniplex of America released the game for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on August 18, and on PC via Steam on September 13.

The title is a role-playing game styled after notebook sketch drawings. In the game's world, young aspiring game designer Kenta designs his own hand-drawn RPG, and the player experiences it.

The game launched for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows platforms in March 2022.

Source: Independent Games Festival's Twitter account

