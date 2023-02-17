The Great Cleric Anime Reveals Main Cast, Staff, Visual, July Premiere

The official website for the anime of Broccoli Lion 's Seija Musō: Salaryman, Isekai de Ikiru Tame ni Ayumu Michi ( The Great Cleric ~The Path a Salaryman Must Walk to Survive in a Fantasy World~) novels revealed on Saturday the main cast, staff, visual, and July premiere.

©秋風緋色・ブロッコリーライオン・講談社／聖者無双製作委員

The anime stars:

Masato Tamagawa ( The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt ) is directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab and Cloud Hearts . Keiichirō Ōchi ( Peach Boy Riverside ) is in charge of series composition. Guonian Wang ( Prince of Stride: Alternative ) is designing the characters.

The anime will debut on TBS and BS11 in July.

There will be a stage event for the series at AnimeJapan 2023, which will be held on March 25-28.

©Broccoli Lion, Kodansha

The manga based on the hit light novel series (Japanese title: Seija Musō ), about an ordinary salaryman who cheats death and now must find his way in another world—as a great healer.

Vertical licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Akikaze launched the manga in 2017, and Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on October 7.

The manga is based on Broccoli Lion 's novels. Broccoli Lion began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2015. Micro Magazine began publishing the novels in print with illustrations by sime in August 2016, and it published the 10th volume in January 2022.

