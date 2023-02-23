The Rising of the Shield Hero Gourmet Spinoff Manga Ends With 7th Volume

Tate no Yūsha no Oshinagaki gourmet spinoff manga launched in 2019

Tate no Yūsha no Oshinagaki

The Menu of the Shield Hero

Tate no Yūsha no Nariagari

The official Twitter account of manga artist Amamichi Akano announced on Wednesday that their) manga – the gourmet spinoff of's) fantasy light novel series – will end in its seventh volume. Akano added that the final volume will have seven chapters, instead of the usual six chapters every volume.

The gourmet spinoff manga, which focuses on the characters' cooking, launched in Kadokawa 's Comic Walker website in August 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on Wednesday.

One Peace Books is releasing the original novel series and Aiya Kyu 's manga adaptation in English. The publisher describes the novels' first volume:

Naofumi Iwatani, an uncharismatic otaku who spends his days on games and manga, suddenly finds himself summoned to a parallel universe! He discovers he is one of four heroes equipped with legendary weapons and tasked with saving the world from its prophesied destruction. As the Shield Hero, the weakest of the heroes, all is not as it seems. Naofumi is soon alone, penniless, and betrayed. With no one to turn to, and nowhere to run, he is left with only his shield. Now, Naofumi must rise to become the legendary Shield Hero and save the world!

The Rising of the Shield Hero anime series premiered with a two-hour special in January 2019 and ran for 25 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

The Rising of the Shield Hero 2 , the second season of The Rising of the Shield Hero television anime series, premiered in April 2022. The anime was previously delayed, as it was initially slated to premiere in October 2021. Crunchyroll also streamed the second season as it aired in Japan.

The anime announced in August 2022 that The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 will have a new director. Hitoshi Haga , who storyboarded five episodes and directed four episodes from the anime's first season, will direct the upcoming third season.

