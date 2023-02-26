Horimiya Blu-ray Released on Monday

Also Limited Edition of, standard Blu-rays ofS1 and

On Monday February 27, Crunchyroll will release the series Horimiya on Blu-ray, DVD and as a Limited Blu-ray/DVD edition (pictured). The Limited Edition will include a 72-page art book, seven art cards and an enamel pin.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

At first glance, the ultra-popular Hori-san seems like a frivolous high school girl, but in reality, she's plain, pragmatic, and family-oriented. On the other hand, the bespectacled Miyamura-kun comes across as an average, gloomy high school fanboy, but he's actually an attractive young man who has a bad-boy streak and is covered in piercings and tattoos. When these two unexpectedly similar classmates have a random run-in outside of the classroom, a bubbly, sweet tale of school life begins!

Masashi Ishihama ( PERSONA 5 the Animation , From the New World ) directed the series at CloverWorks . Takao Yoshioka ( High School DxD , WATAMOTE ) was in charge of series composition and the script. Haruko Iizuka ( Ensemble Stars! , Children of the Whales ) designed the characters. Masaru Yokoyama ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron Blooded Orphans , Queen's Blade: The Exiled Virgin ) composed the music. Asuka Yokota served as the color key artist, and Yasunao Moriyasu and Hisayo Usui directed the art. Yūya Sakuma was the compositing director of photography, and Katsuaki Miyaji directed the CG.

Anime Limited will released a Limited Blu-ray edition of the complete Revolutionary Girl Utena TV series directed by Kunihiko Ikuhara , with the series on ten discs.

Anime Limited will also release a standard Blu-ray edition of the first season of Emma: A Victorian Romance .