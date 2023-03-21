Live-Action Kashimashi Meshi Series Reveals More Cast, Trailer

Series premieres on April 10

The official Twitter account for the live-action series of Mari Okazaki 's Kashimashi Meshi manga revealed the series' additional cast, guest actors, and trailer on Tuesday.

The manga centers on two women in their 30s who meet up after a former high school classmate of theirs committed suicide. They catch up on each other's lives, bond over food, and finally end up living together.

The series' main cast includes:

Riko Narumi as Seiko Nakamura

as Seiko Nakamura Atsuko Maeda as Chiharu Oda

as Chiharu Oda Akihisa Shiono as Eiji Amaumi

The additional cast members include:

Atsuro Watabe (image below, top left) as Hasui, a painter Chiharu admires

(image below, top left) as Hasui, a painter Chiharu admires Yuki Kura (image below, bottom left) as Taguchi, Nakamura's colleague

Takuya Wakabayashi (image below, bottom middle) as Eitarō, a photographer

Ayano Kudō (image below, bottom right) as Saya, Chiharu's middle school classmate

© 「かしましめし」製作委員会

The staff also announced the guest actors for the series, which include:

(image below top, from left to right) Saaya (LALANDE comedy duo member) Kaito Yoshimura Kentarō Tamura

(image below bottom, from left to right) Nozomi Bando Shunya Shiraishi Keita Yamashina



© 「かしましめし」製作委員会

The series will premiere on TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TVQ Broadcasting Kyushu on April 10 at 11:06 p.m. (10:06 a.m. EDT). Kana Matsumoto and Momoko Fukuda are directing the series, with scripts by Shinya Tamada and Yuko Imanishi. Akiko Higashikawa is composing the music.

©Mari Okazaki, Shodensha

Okazaki launched the manga inin February 2016.published the manga's fifth compiled book volume in June 2022.

The magazine describes the manga:

It's okay to use a lot of ingredients. Hold off on eating the food with your fingers. Crunch. Chew. Nibble. Swallow. Who could frown when faced with such delicious food and sake?

Okazaki is best known for her workplace romance Suppli , which ran in Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine from 2003 to 2009. Tokyopop published five volumes of the series. The manga inspired a live-action television series in Japan in 2006.

Okazaki launched the Will I Be Single Forever? ( Zutto Dokushin de Iru Tsumori? ) manga in Feel Young in November 2014, and ended it in October 2015. The manga's premise is based on Mami Amamiya 's essay of the same name. Shodensha published one compiled book volume for the manga. Viz Media released the manga in 2018. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in November 2021.

Okazaki launched the A-Un manga in Monthly Big Comic Spirits in May 2014, and ended it in May 2021.

Sources: Kashimashi Meshi live-action series' Twitter account (link 2), Comic Natalie